Man kills minor step-daughter to frame contractor in UP

Meerut, Oct 10 In a shocking incident, a labourer killed his mentally challenged minor step-daughter only to frame a contractor.

Devendra Kumar has been arrested along with his aide.

According to police, Devendra took his step-daughter to a farm and shot her on Saturday night.

He later informed police that one Kalu, the contractor, and two unidentified persons had killed the girl and fled.

The police took the critically injured minor to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Following Devendra's complaint, a case was registered against three, including Kalu and two unidentified persons, and an investigation initiated.

Circle officer Amit Rai said that probe revealed that Rajendra Kumar, Devendra's neighbour, wanted to frame Kalu to grab a farm looked after by the latter. Devendra, some time back, had told Rajendra that he wanted to get rid of the mentally-ill girl.

The CO further said that Rajendra hatched a conspiracy and told Devendra that he would give him Rs 10 lakh for framing Kalu, a local contractor. Both the accused have now been arrested and sent to jail.

