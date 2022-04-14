Man rapes sister-in-law under pretext of taking her for a walk

A shocking incident has come to light in which a man raped his sister-in-law under the pretext of taking her for a walk. The incident took place in the case of a woman from Ranchi in Jharkhand and the victim lodged a complaint at the police station.

The man took her to Patna and Delhi for a holiday where he rented a place and raped her. After that, he took her to Kolkata and raped her again. After the woman insisted, they returned to Ranchi. She further alleged that he threatened to kill her if she took any action against him.

After they returned to Ranchi the accused then fled the scene. The victim managed to come home on her own and told her husband everything, after which they filed a complaint at the Argora Police station.

