Man shot in Delhi over property dispute, shooters held in Meerut

New Delhi [India], May 1 : A man was shot in the Lalbagh area in the north-west Delhi over a property dispute on Sunday, said police.

The victim has been identified as Sonu Dubey, who works in finance sector in the area, and also has several cases registered against him, said police.

Police received the information about the incident in the afternoon on Sunday, said police.

Several shots were fired at the victim and he was immediately taken to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. He is in critical condition, said police.

As per the initial investigation, the CCTV footage was investigated, and accused Ranjeet Jha, a resident of Mukundapur Part -1 Delhi and his associate Gaurav who were involved in the incident were on the bike and have been idebntified, said the police.

Delhi Police Special Cell in joint operation with UP Police has arrested the accused after an exchange of fire in Meerut in the intervening night of 30 April and 1 May, said police.

According to DCP Special Cell Alok Kumar, the Special Cell received the information about the hiding location of two accused involved in the shooting incident on April 30 in the area of Adarsh Nagar Police Station. Accused Ranjeet Jha and his associate in Meerut Uttar Pradesh. It was also informed that the accused was also wanted in a murder case of Burari police station of the year 2022 and another case under section 307 of IPC in Adarsh Nagar police station, Delhi.

A team of Special Cell was sent to Meerut to trace the above absconding/wanted accused persons, said police.

On receipt of specific information about arriving accused Ranjeet Jha with his associate on a bike near Neelkant marriage home Lakhvaya Road Meerut between 10 pm to 11 pm on April 30 in association with UP Police was formed and deployed at the spot, said police.

Two persons were spotted on a bike coming at about 10:30 pm near the Neelkant marriage home and they were asked to stop by the team but on finding themselves trapped both accused started firing on the police team, said police.

In the return fire from the police team in self-defence accused Ranjeet Jha was shot and injured in the right leg. But his associate managed to escape from spot after firing, said police.

The injured accused Ranjeet Jha was taken to District Hospital Meerut immediately, said police.

A total of 5 rounds were fired in this exchange of fire i.e.3 by the accused and 2 by police in self-defence, One semi-automatic pistol of 9 mm with 2 live cartridges has been recovered from accused Ranjeet Jha, said police

A case under appropriate sections of law was registered at Kankarkhera Meerut police station. Accused Ranjeet Jha was wanted in at least three criminal cases including two of murder and one of attempt to murder in Delhi, said police.

On the night of December 26, 2022, an incident of shooting two youths took place by two unknown assailants who came on a motorcycle in Burari. One Manoj alias Babu was killed in this attack and another one namely Raja was injured, said police.

A case was registered under sections 307, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Burari police station after the death of Manoj alias Babu section 302 was also added during the investigation. One accused Mukesh alias Bona was arrested in this case but both the shooters were absconding. It was revealed that accused Ranjeet Jha was the main shooter in this incident, said police.

During the investigation, it was revealed that two associates of Mukesh alias Bona namely Anuj and Anand Brahman were killed in the year 2020 by 5 shooters of Raja. On this, Mukesh Bona contacted accused Ranjeet and Gaurav and planned to murder Raja but he survived the attack and his colleague Manoj Babu died in the incident, said police.

Earlier accused Ranjeet Jha was granted interim bail on November 25 2022, for one week in a case under section 302, 120B of IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Adarsh Nagar police station, said police.

But the accused did not surrender after the term of bail. Brief facts of that case are that one Prince, an associate of Ranjeet Jha had enmity with one Adarsh, a robber. On the directions of the accused Prince, they killed Adarsh, said police.

Further investigation of the case is in progress.

