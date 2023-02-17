Man, son shot at over parking dispute in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar

A father and son duo were shot at by a group of people over a parking dispute in the Yamuna Vihar area of Northeast Delhi on Thursday night, police said. The accused who are absconding have been identified and a search has been launched to nab them, Delhi Police said.

The man identified as Virendra Aggarwal and his son Shubham Aggarwal been admitted to a private hospital where one of them is in a critical condition. Meanwhile, one of the accused who was beaten up by locals is currently unconscious and police said they are waiting for him to regain consciousness to question him.

"Last night when my father and brother returned home, they saw a car blocking the nearby road. and urged its owner to remove his vehicle. He however started to abuse and threaten them," said Saurabh Aggarwal the second son of the man who was fired at.

Saurabh said that the owner of the car got together some people armed with guns and one person from the group started firing due to which his father and brother sustained injuries.

"The car owner gathered 10-15 people with guns and one person from this group fired bullets at my father and brother injuring them. My father is now in critical condition and both him and my brother are admitted to a private hospital," said Saurabh.

Due to the sensitivity of the matter, Delhi Police said that personnel have been deployed outside the victim's house.

As per Delhi police officials, the initial quarrel was resolved by people in the neighborhood and both parties had gone home.

"There was a fight over parking between the accused and the injured, both of whom who were returning from a marriage. The injured man and his son had asked the accused to remove his car. The vehicle of the victims grazed that of the accused while parking sparking off a quarrel between the two. The verbal altercation was resolved by people in the neighborhood and both the parties went home," said police officials.

"However, the accused identified as Arif returned with two other friends to Virendra's house. and picked up an argument after which the accused opened fire at Virendra. Locals gathered and beat up the assailants due to which one of them lost consciousness, " Police said.

Arif and his other accomplices are absconding and police have launched a search for them.

Further details are awaited.

