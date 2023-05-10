Man stabbed to death by minor in North Delhi

New Delhi, May 10 A man was stabbed to death by a minor in North Delhi's Timarpur area following past altercation and sudden provocation, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kunal, a resident of Timarpur.

According to police, on Tuesday around 10 p.m, information was received at Timarpur police station regarding the stabbing of a person with a knife on Fateh Singh Road near CPWD office following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"Injured Kunal was taken to the trauma centre by PCR van but he was declared brought dead. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor