Man stabs cousin to death in Delhi

New Delhi, March 26 A man was killed and his cousin suffered injuries after a fight broke out between them in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Imran, a resident of Holambi Kalan, while the accused cousin, Sohel was also injured in the incident and is currently admitted to a hospital.

Furnishing details, DCP Brijendra Yadav said the incident took place on the the intervening night of March 25-26 in north Delhi's Holambi Kalan area.

"A call was received stating that a man has been stabbed and is currently admitted at Harish Chandra hospital," the DCP said.

As the police reached the hospital, they found that one of the person had succumbed to his injuries while the other was shifted to M.V. hospital, Pooth Khurd, Delhi for further treatment.

Based on the statement of deceased's elder brother, the police registered a case under section 307 of the IPC against Sohel who is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital.

The motive of the crime is still unclear, however, prima facie it looks like the case of sudden rage, said the official.

Neither Imran, nor Sohel have any criminal record.

Further investigation is on, the official added.

