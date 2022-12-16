Man stuck between two boulders in Telangana rescued

The Telangana Police on Thursday informed that a man who got stuck in a cave while trying to get back his phone near the Ghanpur forest has been rescued.

The man has been identified as Raju of the Reddypet village, who got stuck inside the cave between two huge rocks on Tuesday evening.

"Next day (14 December) we learned about the incident. Immediately deployed a JCB to break the boulders. At around 230 pm today, we broke the boulders, rescued him, got him out of the cave, and sent him to the hospital. The victim's friend informed that Raju went inside to find his mobile which fell inside the cave," said Kamareddy Superintendent of Police Srinivas Reddy.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred at around 2 pm on December 13 but was informed about it on December 14 at around 5 pm.

"The incident occurred at around 2 pm on December 13 but the villagers informed us yesterday (December 14) at around 5 pm. Shada Raju had gone hunting with a friend near Ghanpur forest and slipped as he was trying to get his mobile phone that fell down there," Superintendent of Kamareddy Police, B. Srinivas Reddy said.

The DSP also said that his family members had so far fed him with water and some ready-to-eat food.

( With inputs from ANI )

