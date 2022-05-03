Man throws a woman out of running train after she resisted molesting

Chhatarpur: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a woman out of a train when she resisted molesting. The 25-year-old woman has suffered serious injuries and is currently admitted in the hospital, the official said. Vinayak Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Government Railway Police (GRP) said, “We have arrested Ram Babu Yadav (26), a resident of Suri village under Banpur police station area in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The SP said that the police had got some clues from an unclaimed mobile phone from the spot, which belonged to the accused. He also asked the co-travelers about the appearance of the accused. Information was also received, as a result of which a joint team of GRP and local police started an investigation.

Police had earlier said that the victim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, was returning home by train after visiting the Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Following the incident, a 'zero' FIR was registered at Khajuraho police station, which was later forwarded to Rewa GRP for further action, the official said.

The victim had said, "I had come to the Bageshwar Dham (Chhatarpur) temple. A co-passenger started molesting me. I protested and asked her to stay away. I held onto her hand in an attempt to resist. Took a tooth too. The age of the said person would be around 30 years, later threw me out of the moving train near Rajnagar." Police said that the investigation of the case revealed that Yadav is an accused in a case of theft registered in 2019.