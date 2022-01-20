Man throws acid on wife in Bihar, victim critical

Patna, Jan 20 A man in Bihar's Buxar district threw acid on his wife on Thursday before absconding, an official said. The victim is currently admitted to the Sadar Hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

Bhupendra Kumar, a senior medical officer at the Sadar Hospital, said the victim has sustained serious burn injuries and is currently under observation in a critical state.

The victim's brother in his complaint to the district police said that the accused Jag Narayan Kumar was a habitual drinker.

"He used to regularly consume liquor and beat my sister ever since their marriage in 2016. Due to his drinking habit, my sister recently left her in-laws house and came to her parent's home in Brahmpur village. But Jag Narayan came to our house in a drunken stage and demanded to send his wife back," he said.

"As he was drunk, my sister got angry and asked him to leave the house. This led to a verbal argument and in a fit of rage, Jag Narayan threw acid on her which he was carrying with him. After committing the crime, he fled from the spot," the complainant added.

