Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Assam's Hojai

Guwahati, April 27 A 45-year-old man was trampled to death by wild elephants in Assam's Hojai district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when a herd of elephants attacked the man.

Sareth Samse, the deceased, was riding his motorbike towards Baithalangso in the West Karbi Anglong area when he came face to face with the herd of elephants.

According to locals, when Sareth noticed the herd, he became alarmed and stopped his bike. However, before he could get away, a tusker charged and crushed him.

Sareth was found breathing by the locals who rushed him to a neighbouring hospital. However, the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The deceased was an employee at the Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project.

Earlier this month, another person died in Goalpara district in a wild tusker attack.

