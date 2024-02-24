Man wanted for killing Haryana Police head constable nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 24 A 22-year-old criminal, who was wanted for the murder of a Haryana Police head constable, was arrested in west Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Arun aka Kanhiya, a resident of Sultanpuri, is also found previously involved in two criminal cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that a team of Janakpuri police station was deployed on Thursday, at an anti-snatching picket near Janak Cinema.

During the picket checking, one suspicious person was seen by the team.

“He was signalled to stop, but he started running. Owing to the promptness of staff, he was overpowered and apprehended,” said the DCP.

On frisking, one country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

“During interrogation, Arun disclosed that he along with his associates Sandeep and Anmol murdered one Head Constable of Haryana Police on February 12 and robbed the car of the deceased,” said the DCP.

“Earlier, one of the accused, Sandeep, had already been arrested by the Haryana Police in the case,” the DCP added.

