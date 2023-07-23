Man wanted in 18 cases dies in Delhi Police custody, probe launched

New Delhi, July 23 A 36-year-old man wanted in 18 criminal cases died under mysterious circumstances in the Netaji Subhash Place Police Station in North West Delhi.He was arrested on Saturday and was in police custody for one day in connection with an Arms Act case.

"An incident of custodial death was reported at North West Delhi's Subhash Place Police Station at around 6:30 a.m.," an official said.

A senior police official identified the deceased as Sheikh Sahadat (36), a resident of Jahangirpuri, with involvement in more than 18 criminal cases.

According to the available information, the deceased, along with four other people, was apprehended by the police in connection with an Arms Act case.

An FIR was lodged against them under sections 25, 35, 54, 59 Arms Act at police station Subhash Place on July 21.

"The deceased, along with four others, was arrested on July 22. The accused persons were produced before the court, and accused Sheikh Shadat was on PC remand for one day for the sake of the investigation of the case, whereas the others were sent to judicial custody," said the official.

The police stated that as per procedure, a medical examination of the accused was conducted on Saturday evening. The accused was taken to PS, and he was lodged in the lockup on Saturday night.

"At about 6:30 a.m., the constable on duty noticed heavy breathing from the accused Sheikh Shadat. He informed the duty officer, and the accused was rushed to BSA Hospital immediately for a medical examination. He was admitted to the hospital, where a doctor declared him brought dead. As per procedure, an inquiry is being conducted," said the official.

