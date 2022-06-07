Man who printed posters arrested in Kanpur

Kanpur, June 7 Police in Kanpur have arrested Shankar, the owner of Roma Printers, where the posters related to the bandh call on June 3 were printed.

Shankar allegedly printed the posters without completing requisite formalities.

His printing press is located in Brahmanagar locality.

He told reporters that he had merely printed 20 posters and was not aware where the remaining posters were printed.

More than 1,000 posters, asking people to observed the bandh in protest against the controversial remarks made by two former BJP spokespersons, had been put up in various localities in Kanpur after which violence erupted in Beconganj.

