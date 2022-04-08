Man who supplied firearm to Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Khan held

New Delhi, April 8 Illegal arms supplier, who provided weapon to Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Khan alias Pathan, has been arrested, an official said on Friday.

The arrested accused, identified as Babu Wasim, was wanted in connection with an infamous case of Pathan who was found brandishing a loaded pistol towards a policeman during the North-East Delhi riots in the Jaffrabad area in 2020.

A video of Pathan brandishing pistol towards a policeman during the riots had gone viral.

DCP (Special Cell), Delhi Police, Jasmeet Singh said they were having an information that Babu Wasim was frequenting Trans-Yamuna area in Delhi NCR and other adjoining areas of western Uttar Pradesh after which a team was constituted led by ACP Athar Singh.

"On April 7, an information was received about the arrival of Babu Wasim in Tahirpur Delhi between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to meet one of his contacts. A raiding party was formed and a trap was laid near Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital, Tahirpur, Delhi. At about 6.15 p.m., Babu Wasim was spotted coming from Gagan cinema side and going towards the said hospital. He was surrounded by the members of the police team and nabbed. One semi-automatic pistol of .32 with 5 live cartridges was recovered from him," the senior official of the Special Cell said.

The interrogation of the accused is underway and his further involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots is being probed, the official added.

