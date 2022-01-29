Mandaviya holds review meeting with eastern states over COVID-19 situation

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday virtually interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries of five eastern states of Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal to review the public health preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19.

"The fight against COVID is a joint effort and joint responsibility of the Centre and States, and I am happy that we have faced this public health challenge with a collaborative spirit," Mandaviya said in the meeting.

In the meeting, discussions were held on increasing the use of telemedicine, COVID-19 vaccination and compliance with coronavirus protocols and other aspects, the health minister said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

