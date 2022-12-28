Mandaviya visits Delhi Safdarjung Hospital to review mock drill for hospital infrastructure readiness for COVID management

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday visited Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital to review the mock drill being undertaken for ensuring the readiness of hospital infrastructure for COVID-19 management.

"I recently reviewed the COVID-19 status and preparedness of prevention and management of COVID with State Health Ministers. Mock drills are being conducted across the country today to review the preparedness for the management of COVID-19, for which clinical readiness at hospitals is crucial. Government as well as private hospitals are undertaking mock drills today. State Health Ministers are reviewing the drills in their respective states", the Minister stated.

According to an official release, he had an informal interactive session with the Heads of Departments and staff of Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College.

"He spent around an hour with the heads of various departments, doctors, nurses, and heads of security and sanitation services and listened to their suggestions on quality hospital management, clinical practices, infection control measures, sanitation processes and patient-centred high-quality healthcare provision," the release said.

"They shared their experience of working for providing round-the-clock services during the pandemic. Dr Mandaviya advised the HoDs to meet their teams every week, undertake a physical visit of all departments and evaluate their performance to ensure the best output. He also praised the doctors for their exemplary work during the pandemic," it added.

Mandaviya cautioned against complacency and urged everyone to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. He emphasized remaining on the alert, refraining from sharing unverified information and ensuring a high level of preparedness.

"COVID cases are rising all over the world and India might witness a spike in cases too. Hence it is important that the entire COVID infrastructure in terms of equipment, processes and human resources are at a state of operational readiness", he stated.

Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, Dr B L Sherwa, Medical Superintendant, Safdarjung Hospital, and heads of various departments including sanitation were present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor