Mandi Lok Sabha Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut Receives Winning Certificate (Watch)

Kangana Ranaut has secured a victory in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh and has officially received her winning certificate. Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, making her political debut, has triumphed in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi by a margin of 72,088 votes, defeating Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

#WATCH | Kangana Ranaut receives the winning certificate as she wins from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat.#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/BLuxyNvO3o — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

Kangana took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note, saying that "the victory belongs to the people of Mandi." The actress wrote: "Samast Mandiwasiyon ka is janadhar, is pyaar aur is vishwas ke liye dil se abhaar. Yeh jeet aap sabhi ki hai, yeh jeet Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi ji ki aur BJP par vishwas ki, ye jeet hai sanatan ki, yeh jeet hai Mandi ke samman ki (Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust. This victory belongs to all of you. This is the victory of trusting Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. This is the victory of Sanathan. This is the victory of Mandi."

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat, historically a Congress stronghold, has leaned towards the BJP in the past two elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma defeated Congress's Pratibha Singh, a former two-time MP, by a margin of 39,000 votes. Sharma retained the seat in the 2019 elections with a significant margin, securing 647,189 votes.

