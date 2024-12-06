Mandi residents being given formal training under PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Shimla, Dec 6 Under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, the labourers, masons and artisans of Himachal’s Mandi district are being given formal training, in as many as 18 trades, to make them capable and proficient in multifarious disciplines.

Institutes like National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur and IIT Mandi have been roped in for the initiative.

Seven days of training is being given at the centre to dozens of workers.

Master trainers are also given training to improve their skills in about 18 trades.

A daily stipend of Rs 500 is also being given to the beneficiaries apart from a PM Vishwakarma certificate, identity card, toolkit worth Rs 15,000 etc.

A loan of Rs 3 lakh is also being provided at 5 per cent interest rate.

Bhanu Marwah, Professor, Department of Architecture, NIT Hamirpur said that master trainers are being taught about use of modern equipment so that the results of construction activities are accurate.

Professor Sandeep Sharma of the Department of Architecture said that a programme has been started to engage masons in which training is given in the Architecture Department of the NIT through the Office of the Deputy Commissioner.

He informed that the trainees are also told to appear for a test after days of training.

Professor Ashwani Kumar of the Department of Architecture said that the masons, till date used to work with conventional tools, but now have information about new technologies and this will help them a great deal in revitalising the workforce with new talent.

PM Vishwakarma, a Central government scheme was launched in 2023 by the Prime Minister to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools.

Artisans and craftspeople are covered under as many as 18 trades including carpenter (suthar/badhai), boat maker, armourer, blacksmith (lohar), hammer and tool kit maker, locksmith, goldsmith (sunaar), potter (kumhaar), sculptor (moortikaar, stone carver), stone breaker, cobbler, mason (rajmistri), basket/mat/broom maker, coir weaver, toy maker (traditional), barber (naai), garland maker (malakaar), washerman (dhobi), tailor (darzi) and fishing net maker.

