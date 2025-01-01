Mangalore Court Sentences Man to Death for Killing Three Children, Attempting Wife’s Murder

A court in Mangalore, Karnataka, convicted Hitesh Shettigar for murdering his three children and attempting to kill his wife by pushing her into a well. The Third Additional District and Sessions Court sentenced him to death on December 31.

The incident occurred on June 23, 2022, in Padmanoor village, where Shettigar allegedly pushed his children into the well, killing them, and tried to drown his wife, Lakshmi, who survived after screaming for help. A nearby flower seller rescued her.

Investigations revealed that Shettigar, unemployed and often quarreling with his wife, waited until their children returned from school to commit the crime. When his elder daughter tried to escape by clinging to a pump pipe, he cut it with a knife, causing her to fall into the well.

A case was registered at the Mulki police station under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Inspector Kusumdhara led a thorough investigation, and Prosecutor Mohan Kumar presented compelling evidence during the trial, leading the court to determine that the brutal murders warranted the maximum penalty.