Mangaluru Resort Tragedy: Disturbing CCTV Footage Captures Final Moments Before Swimming Pool Drownings

The Mangaluru tragedy sparked debates on the lack of safety measures at the resort, which led to the deaths of three women. The incident took place on Sunday morning, November 17, at a private resort near Uchila Beach, on the outskirts of Mangalore city.

Final-year engineering students identified as Nishitha M D, Parvathi S, and Keerthana N checked into the beach resort on Saturday. On Sunday at around 8.30 am, trio ventured into swimming pool to swim, one of them was drowning and other two tried to save her one after another.

According to the local media, no resort staff was available at the time of the incident. The resort worker spotted the bodies floating and alerted the local police about the accident. The pool was said to be six feet deep at the end. The Uchila police's initial investigation revealed that there was no life-saving equipment or lifeguard.

Mangaluru Resort Drowning CCTV Video: Visuals May Distrub Some Viewers

ఈత రాక స్విమ్మింగ్ పూల్లో మునిగి ముగ్గురు యువతులు మృతి



కర్ణాటక - ఉల్లాల్లోని Vazco Resortకు వెళ్లిన యువతులు కీర్తన(21), నిశిత(21), పార్వతీ(20) ఉదయం స్విమ్మింగ్ పూల్లో ఆడుకుంటు మునిగిపోయారు.



ఈ క్రమంలో లోతు ఎక్కువగా ఉండడంతో పూల్ డెక్కు చేరడానికి తీవ్రంగా శ్రమించారు.



ఎంత… pic.twitter.com/bQJh5h9idd — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) November 18, 2024

Authorities have sealed the resort, and its operational licence may be suspended following the tragic incident. Police stated that the victims shouted for help, but no one was present to rescue them. Disturbing CCTV footage has surfaced on social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter).

The viral clip, which is around four minutes long, shows the three women entering the swimming pool. Black tubes can be seen floating nearby. Suddenly, one of the women begins to drown. Another woman attempts to rescue her but unfortunately also starts to sink. The third woman tries to save both of them but is ultimately unable to, and all three drown.

Within a few minutes, one of the women is seen lifeless, floating in the water, while the other two continue to struggle. Shortly after, the other two also lose movement, and their bodies are seen floating in the pool.