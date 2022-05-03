Manipulating accountant man and woman stoles Rs 70,000 from a shop

Satara: Coming out of a luxury car, a man and a woman entered a shop and engaged the accountant in a conversation and took away Rs 70,000 cash from the shop. The incident took place at a shop in Degaon Fateh on Monday.

According to the police, Yogesh Nanshad Oswal (28) owns a shop called Dhanraj Steel on Degaon Fateh. Accountant Jyoti Pawar was alone in the shop on Monday afternoon. At that moment, a man and a woman came to his shop in a luxury car. "Is there any spare money," he asked Jyoti Pawar, the accountant in the shop. At that time, a man manipulated Pawar in the drawer of the shop and took out Rs 70,000 cash. Shortly thereafter, they both left.

When Oswal returned to the store an hour later, he found that there was a shortage of cash in the drawer. He then checked the CCTV in the shop and found a woman and a man stealing cash. He then rushed to the Satara city police station and lodged a complaint.

The police have also been stunned as the men and women came out of the luxury car and stole it. Police also have a question as to how a thief using such an expensive car can be. Police are now searching for the thieves on the basis of CCTV footage.