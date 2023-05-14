Manipur: 124 civilians displaced during violence return to Moreh

Moreh (Mpur) [India], May 14 : Assam Rifles, in collaboration with state government agencies and local opinion makers, successfully facilitated the safe return of 124 displaced civilians who took refuge in safer areas along the Indo-Myanmar border due to the security situation in Mpur in the first week of May.

The effort, supported by local community leaders, marks a significant step towards normalcy and hope in the region, as the affected individuals now have the opportunity to rebuild their lives and foster inter-community harmony.

Assam Rifles played a crucial role in ensuring the safe return of these displaced individuals.

Essential relief assistance, including food, shelter and medical aid apart from ensuring their security and safe escort was provided by Security Forces.

The incident, one amongst many, highlights the readiness of the people to leave behind past discord and embrace a fresh start for a peaceful and prosperous future.

The return of displaced people to Moreh is a positive sign of healing and progress.

This achievement instils optimism that the region will continue to move forward on the path of lasting peace and prosperity, allowing families to reunite and communities to rebuild.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Mpur following the recent clashes in the State has gone up to 71 according to Security Advisor to Mpur Government Kuldeep Singh.

Speaking to , Singh on Friday said, "Death figure is now approximately 71..."

"Yesterday there was an exchange of fire between Mpur commandos and militants. Six commandos got injured and one of them got killed," Kuldeep Singh said on Friday.

Singh further said that three PWD labourers were also found dead in a vehicle in the Churachandpur area. He said the exact cause behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

A curfew was imposed on May 3 after violence broke out in the State. The State government clamped down on the use of the Internet and mobile phones to ensure the spread of pc and false information is curtailed. Amid the demand of the Meitei for Scheduled Tribe status, a rally was orgsed by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Mpur on May 3, which later turned violent.

As per the latest figures, close to 71 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Mpur.

