Manipur: Assam Rifles apprehends drug peddler in Churachandpur

Churachandpur (Mpur) [India], April 1 : Khuga Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended one drug peddler near Singhat (Forest Gate) Churachandpur district in Mpur on Friday.

According to the official statement, based on specific input received from own sources regarding the movement of the contraband item on NH-102B, troops of Assam Rifles established an MVCP near Singhat vill, which led to the apprehension of one drug peddler and recovery of 166 soap cases of Heroin No-4, weighing 2,200 grams, worth Rs 8,80,00,000 approximately.

The apprehended individual along with recovery was handed over to Singhat Police for further investigation.

In another incident, Assam Rifles has foiled cross-border smuggling of gold biscuits at Permanent Vehicle Check Post, Khudengthabi in Mpur, an official statement said on Friday.

The incident took place on March 30 when the Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), based on specific input, recovered 10 suspected gold biscuits from a commuter travelling on a two-wheeler at the permanent vehicle check post, Khudengthabi.

According to the statement, the gold biscuits were concealed in the commuter's shoes.

The individual was travelling from Moreh to Imphal.

The recovered gold biscuits weighed approximately 1,660 grams and were assessed to be worth Rs 1.01 crore.

The seized Gold Biscuits, along with the apprehended individual, were handed over to the customs Department, Moreh for further investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor