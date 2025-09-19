Manipur: Assam Rifles Vehicle Attacked by Unidentified Gunmen, At least One Jawan Killed

Manipur: Firing incident took palace in Bishnupur district on Friday September 19,2025 were unidentified gunmen targeted vehicle carrying the jawans at Nambol Sabal Leikai. In this incident at least one Assam Rifles jawans were killed and several others injured. According to PTI reports attack took place around 5:50 pm when vehicle carrying 33 Assam Rifles personnel was moving from Imphal towards Bishnupur. Injured jawans are shifted to hospital near by. one of them is in critical condition.

Assam Rifles jawan killed by gunmen in Manipur''s Bishnupur district: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

Biren Singh, Former Manipur Chief Minister condemned the attack and posted on X " I am deeply shaken to hear about the ambush on our brave 33 Assam Rifles personnel at Nambol Sabal Leikai. The loss of two jawans and injuries to several others is a cruel blow to us all. My deepest condolences to the families of the fallen and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Their courage and sacrifice will remain in our hearts forever. The perpetrators of this heinous act must face the harshest punishment."

Security teams are scanning the area as more details emerge. The attack occurs during heightened security in Manipur, which has experienced ongoing violence and unrest in several districts since last year.