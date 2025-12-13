Manipur BJP MLAs head to Delhi for meeting with central leadership

Imphal, Dec 13 At least 12 BJP MLAs from Manipur, including former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and state Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, left for New Delhi on Saturday to attend a meeting convened by the party’s central leadership on Sunday.

BJP leaders in Imphal indicated that the discussions on Sunday’s vital meeting are likely to centre around government formation.

Amid growing speculation about the formation of a new government and rising demands from a large number of BJP MLAs and leaders for the party to form the next government, Sunday’s meeting has assumed significant political importance.

Former Chief Minister Singh, confirming about the Sunday meeting in the national capital, said that the central leadership has instructed every BJP MLA from the state to attend the meeting.

Although no formal agenda of the proposed meeting has been communicated, discussions related to forming a new government are likely, he indicated.

“BJP MLAs have been called to Delhi to review the situation in Manipur. We have not been told the precise agenda of the meeting, but it could involve government formation,” Singh told the media before leaving for New Delhi.

He said that he is expecting a positive outcome will emerge from Sunday’s meeting for a better Manipur. Biren Singh’s son-in-law and MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh said that they have been called by the central leaders for a meeting on Sunday.

“Let's see what will come out of the meeting. We don't have much detail,” he said.

BJP has 37 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur assembly. Strife-torn Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, four days after the resignation of N. Biren Singh from the Chief Minister’s post.

The 60-member state Assembly, which, after the promulgation of President’s Rule, has been put under suspended animation, has a tenure till 2027.

Two senior central BJP leaders -- National General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santhosh and the party’s Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra -- visited Manipur for three days last month and held a series of meetings with state party leaders and MLAs, fuelling speculation about the possible formation of a new government in the Northeastern state.

In October, 26 BJP MLAs, including Biren Singh, had met Santhosh and Patra in New Delhi and urged them to “install a popular government” in Manipur, expressing readiness to resume governance as a united team.

Former Chief Minister Biren Singh recently said that all BJP legislators in Manipur remain united in their efforts to form a popular government in the state.

He maintained that the process of government formation is already underway, while refraining from commenting on individual opinions expressed by legislators.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor