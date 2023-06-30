Manipur CM Biren Singh likely to resign today, to meet Governor at 3 pm

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 3 pm amid intense speculation that he may resign today. The development comes as violence and ethnic clashes continue in the state which has been on the boil for nearly two months now. The violence initially erupted on May 3 following the organization of a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached Moirang to meet the people affected due to ethnic clashes in the northeastern state.

Gandhi reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal around 9.30 am and met a number of affected people in two relief camps and listened to their plight. He was accompanied by former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh and former MP Ajay Kumar. Taking to Instagram, Gandhi said: “It’s heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight of those who have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence in Manipur.” “There is a cry for help in the face of every brother, sister and child I meet,” he added. “The most important thing Manipur needs now is Peace - to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people. All our efforts must unite towards that goal,” Gandhi said.