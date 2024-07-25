Manipur CM hopeful of early solution to ethnic crisis in state

Imphal, July 25 Before departing for the national capital on Thursday, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed optimism about finding a solution to the ongoing ethnic unrest in the state.

The Chief Minister sounded confident that his meetings with the Central leaders in Delhi would provide an opportunity to find an early solution to the ethnic turmoil.

“Some positive developments would surely come out soon. I would brief the Prime Minister and other Central leaders about the prevailing situation in the state,” he told the media.

In Delhi, Singh is scheduled to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting and a Chief Ministers’ Conclave on Saturday, both to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He is also hopeful for a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the state's issues and find a tangible solution to restore normalcy.

Since May 3 last year, Manipur has been hit by unprecedented ethnic violence between the Chin-Kuki-Zos and the Meiteis, claiming the lives of at least 220 people, and displacing over 60,000 people from both communities.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have criticised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not allocating any special financial assistance to Manipur in the Union Budget.

Commenting on the matter, Singh accused the opposition of doing 'petty politics'.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the Centre has provided sufficient grants to address the resource crunch caused by the ongoing unrest and natural disasters, as he emphasised the need to avoid petty politics at this critical time.

Commenting on the recent violence in Jiribam district, the Chief Minister said the incident was not related to ethnic violence.

The Chief Minister said it was a stray incident caused by elements exploiting the ethnic tension for their own agenda, as he assured that the police are investigating the case and are expected to make arrests soon.

On the budget session of the Assembly starting July 31, Singh said efforts are being made to ensure the participation of the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, including two ministers, who abstained from House proceedings since the violence broke out more than 14 months ago.

These tribal MLAs along with several tribal organisations have been demanding a division of Manipur on ethnic lines in the form of a separate administration or a Union Territory for the Kuki-Zo tribal communities.

"I’ve also personally invited them. The House is also inviting them. They should come and attend the session. We would facilitate their presence in the House if they seek my assistance and cooperation,” the Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor