Manipur CM meets BJP chief JP Nadda to discuss new cabinet formation

Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with State BJP President Sharda Devi, on Tuesday, met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda in the national capital to discuss new cabinet formation.

"The leaders have discussed the new government formation in the state. The BJP has also appointed observers for Manipur in which Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed as the central observer while Kiren Rijiju has been appointed as the co-observer," sources said.

According to sources, Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju will visit Manipur in the coming days and participate in the party legislature meeting to decide the next state Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, all members honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda for the massive victory in the recent assembly election held in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur at the BJP parliamentary party meeting in the national capital today.

With bagging 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly, the BJP is all set to form the second successive government in Manipur.

( With inputs from ANI )

