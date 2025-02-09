Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns: BJP Leader Submits Resignation Letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla (Watch Video)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigns nearly 2 years after ethnic violence in state. The BJP leader handed over the letter of resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. Turning to politics in 2002, Singh joined the Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party and won the assembly elections from Heingang.

#WATCH | Manipur CM N Biren Singh hands over the letter of resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/xCoiQUsmgQ — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025

He retained the seat in 2007 contesting with an Indian National Congress ticket after joining the party in 2003. Serving as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, he quit the party in 2016 before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2017, he retained his seat from Heingang again and was named the Chief Minister after his party gained Coalition and formed the government.

He was the 12th Chief Minister of Manipur since 2017, in addition to representing the Heingang Assembly constituency in the Manipur Legislative Assembly since 2002. He is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Besides being the chairman of Shri Shri Govindaji Temple Board, he is the first incumbent Chief Minister who serves as the president of the Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple Board (LSTB), the temple development board of Lainingthou Sanamahi of the Sanamahi religion since 2021