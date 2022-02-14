Manipur CM, other candidates hold party flag hoisting events to launch poll campaigns

Candidates of different political parties from various assembly constituencies including Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh launched their poll campaigns by hoisting flags on Monday.

Singh hoisted the BJP party flag at his home. He is contesting from Heingang Assembly constituency where he has been winning since 2002.

A flag hoisting ceremony is an important event in the Manipur elections. It's a kind of official function to seek blessing from their elders and God or deity they believe in for their success. And the supporters from all the wards attend the ceremony to show their strength and they bring vegetables as an offering for the blessing ceremony and to show that they're supporting him and extended their prayers for the success of the candidate.

Speaking on the occasion of the flag hoisting, CM Singh said that flag hoisting is a strong show.

"BJP's manifesto will be released in a short period in the presence of national president JP Nadda. BJP is going to win more than 40 seats in the coming state election. Last time we have 29 seats and we need 11 more seats to hit the target of 40 seats in the elections," he said.

The flag hoisting occasion was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, BJP national spokesperson and in charge of Manipur Sambit Patra, Assam State Chief minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma and Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju as the main guests.

Singh added that only BJP can ensure you (Manipuri people) live with dignity and stay with dignity. After BJP came to power, blockades and strikes have ended and business is booming in the state.

Meanwhile, the flag hoisting ceremony of the INC candidate for Bishnupur assembly constituency Ningthoujam Joykumar was held at his residence at Bishnupur. Another INC candidate from Wangoi Kendra, Salam Joy also hoisted the party flag at his residence at Samurai.

Kakching Assembly Constituency MLA Mayanglambam Rameshwar for NPP candidate for Singjamei AC Oinam Roman Huidrom Vikramjit, the NPP candidate for Yaiskul assembly constituency, hoisted the party flag at his residence at Wangkhei Thangjam Leikai.

Independent candidate for Keishamthong assembly constituency Nishikant Singh Sapam also held his flag hoisting ceremony at his residence at Keishampat Thouda Babok Leikai. He is the richest candidate in the Manipur assembly elections.

Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate of Yaishkul assembly constituency, Th. Brinda held her flag hoisting at her residence in Yaishkul.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor