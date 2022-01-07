Manipur Covid-19 updates: Negative reports are necessary to enter in the state
Amid the rise of Covid-19 cases, the Manipur government has made it compulsory that only negative tests will be allowed to enter the state from Saturday.
“all air passengers/road passengers/or anybody entering the state should mandatorily carry negative Covid 19 RT PCR test report done within 48 hours of arrival/entering into the state,” said K Rajo Singh, director, health services, Manipur.
This restriction has been imposed after the state recorded 59 Covid-19 cases, and this climbs Manipur tally to 1,25,964 cases. The state has 318 active cases, while the state has a 98.15% recovery rate and 62 cases are in home isolation.
Those who had been violating the covid-19 restrictions will also be fined said the government. On Thursday the officials also fined ₹2,100 on 12 citizens for not wearing masks and violating the covid-19 guidelines.