Manipur: DRI Seizes Heroin and Methamphetamine Worth Around Rs. 23.5 Crore in Two Operations; Traffickers Arrested

Continuing the crackdown on the smuggling and trafficking of contraband drugs in the North Eastern Region, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), with the assistance of 19 BN Assam Rifles, intercepted a truck at Noney, Manipur, on NH-37 on 21.5.2025 and seized 569 grams of heroin and 1,039 grams of methamphetamine tablets. The packets containing the contraband drugs were found concealed in a specially fabricated cavity/ chamber on the truck's chassis.

Also Read | Absconding for years, mastermind behind inter-state illegal drug syndicate lands in police net.

In another operation, the DRI, with the assistance of Assam Rifles FIU Unit Silchar, intercepted a truck at Aloicherra, Hailakandi District, Assam, on 22.05.2025 and seized 2,640.53 grams of heroin. The packets containing the drug were deeply concealed in a specially built/fabricated cavity on the truck's bedload floor.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seizes heroin and methamphetamine worth around Rs. 23.5 crore in two operations in North-East; four drug traffickers arrested



Read here: https://t.co/hkqENSx9nppic.twitter.com/o5XRhv2qbs — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 28, 2025

The recovered contraband drugs, worth around Rs. 23.5 crore in the international grey drug market, have been seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, and four persons have been arrested. Since January of this year, DRI has seized contraband like ganja, methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth Rs. 173 crore and arrested 26 persons in the North Eastern Region.