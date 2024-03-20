Manipur: Four Children, Living in Relief Camp, Drown in River in Churachandpur

Four children who were living in a relief camp along with their families drowned in a river in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Wednesday, March 20.

According to the news agency PTI, the children aged between 4 and 9 were living in the ECA Canan relief camp in Tuibuong due to the ethnic violence in the state. The victims, identified as Lenchonghoi (9) and Thongkhohao (6), along with their companions Lallenchung Lupho (6) and Thanggouhao (4), ventured to the river's edge yesterday afternoon, March 19, for a routine task of washing at around 2:00 p.m.

Later, when they did not return home, their parents started a search operation with the help of local members. The search continued overnight, two bodies were recovered today at 6 am and the other two bodies were found after.