Manipur Government Extends Internet Suspension in Churachandpur District Amid Law and Order Concerns

In response to ongoing concerns regarding law and order, the Manipur government has opted to extend the suspension of internet services, including mobile data, in Churachandpur district for an additional five days until March 2.

A Home Department order issued said the state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in Churachandpur district decided to continue suspension of internet services, mobile data services and internet services through VPN throughout the whole revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district till March 2.

Mobile service providers have been instructed to adhere to the directive as well, as stated in the announcement. This decision comes after the state government initially ordered a temporary halt to internet services in Churachandpur district for a five-day period starting February 16. The measure was enacted following a disruptive incident where a mob vandalized the district office complexes of the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner, setting fire to government property.

Two persons were killed in a clash with security forces when a mob barged into the mini-secretariat to protest the suspension of a head constable after a purported video of him with armed miscreants went viral on social media.