Manipur Govt asks all concerned to use different sirens in vehicles to avoid confusion

Imphal, Jan 3 In view of the prevailing law and order situation in violence-hit Manipur, the state government has ordered use of different types of sirens in vehicles to avoid confusion, officials said on Wednesday.

Manipur Commissioner, Home, T Ranjit Singh, in a notification said that the state government has ordered that sirens fitted in ambulances or in vehicles used by any other agencies should not be similar sounding to the ones used by the police and law enforcement authorities as it causes confusion and panic among the people.

The order has been issued keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation in the state and for its effective maintenance.

Singh said that the Transport Department would issue necessary orders in this regard.

In view of the ethnic riots in Manipur since May 3 last year, the police and other authorities have imposed various restrictions and surveillance including random checking of vehicles including two-wheelers as part of the maintenance of law and order situation.

The police have set up 700 checkpoints in different districts across the state, both in the hills and the valley and the police and other security forces have been checking all types of vehicles round-the-clock to prevent crimes and illegal carrying of arms, explosives, harmful materials and other contraband.

