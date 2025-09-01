Manipur Guv felicitates Vir Chakra awardee Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik for role in 'Operation Sindoor'

Imphal, Sep 1 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Monday, felicitated Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik, who was awarded the Vir Chakra by Indian Air Force (IAF), for his role in accurately striking targets inside Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor', officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that as a mark of recognition for his gallantry service during 'Operation Sindoor', the Manipur government earlier announced an award of Rs 10 lakh to Squadron Leader Malik, who hails from Kheikhu village in Imphal East district.

The Governor lauded Squadron Leader Malik for his exemplary courage and dedication, saying that his valorous service stands as an inspiration for the youth and a matter of pride for the entire nation.

Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik expressed his gratitude to the Governor and the people of Manipur for the honour and recognition.

The state government reiterated its commitment to supporting and celebrating the bravery of the nation's armed forces personnel, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik was accompanied by his father Alhaj Hafizuddin and mother Alhajan Waheeda Rehman during the courtesy call with the Governor.

Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF) late Constable Deepak Chingakham, who also hails from Manipur, has also been posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra in recognition of his exceptional courage and selfless leadership in the face of great adversity.

Chingakham, 25, made a supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during 'Operation Sindoor'.

His sacrifice is a timeless reminder of the indomitable spirit of our land, filling us with pride and inspiring generations to come, an official statement had said earlier.

"Serving with the 7th Battalion BSF, he made the supreme sacrifice during 'Operation Sindoor', sustaining fatal injuries in unprovoked cross-border firing along the International Boundary in the RS Pura sector of Jammu on May 10 and on May 11, he succumbed to his injuries. The government and the people of Manipur salute his valour and pay heartfelt tribute to his unwavering dedication to the nation," the statement had said.

It added that hailing from Imphal East district in Manipur, Constable Chimngakham was a dedicated soldier, who served the nation with distinction and courage.

His sacrifice has left the entire state and the country in mourning, a Manipur government official had said.

The Manipur government earlier announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the martyred BSF jawan Chingakham.

Chingakham Bonibihari Singh, father of the slain constable, had said that he is proud of his son's sacrifice.

A senior BSF officer said that Chingakham was a brave soldier of the border guarding force.

"We are proud that he held his responsibility as a soldier. The entire BSF stands by his family," the official said.

Chingakham had joined the BSF in April 2021.

The Manipur Police authority last week has provided a job to the younger brother of martyred BSF personnel Deepak Chingakham.

The official added that the police have appointed Chingakham Naoba Singh, the brother of martyred Deepak Chingakham, to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Manipur Police.

"The appointment of Chingakham Naoba Singh is done in recognition and in honour of his late brother's supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor