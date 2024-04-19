Manipur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chaos Erupts as Polling Halted in Imphal Amid Allegations of Irregularities

In a tumultuous turn of events during the ongoing polling in Manipur, voting came to an abrupt halt at two key locations in Imphal—5 Thongju and 31 Khongman Zone. The disruption ensued after a group of women raised accusations of irregularities, sparking chaos and halting the electoral process. The polling officer at the scene was compelled to close the polling booths in response to the escalating situation. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of confusion and agitation as authorities worked to address the grievances raised by the concerned voters.

#WATCH | Manipur: Polling stopped at 5 Thongju, 31 Khongman Zone in Imphal after some women alleged irregularities and created a ruckus. The polling officer closed the polling booth: Imphal East DC#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/OvkLOp7wBp — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

On the other hand, gunshots were fired near a polling booth in Manipur this morning. A 25-second video circulating online shows commotion and people shouting before two shots are heard in quick succession. A third shot is then heard, presumably in response to the first two. After this a volley of gunshots - possibly from an automatic weapon - is heard and the person filming the video ducks for cover behind a doorway. The rapid exchange of gunfire continues for 10 seconds before it stops.It is unclear in which of Manipur's two seats - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - the shots were fired. The Inner seat was won by the BJP's Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh in the 2019 election.

Also Read: Manipur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Three Killed in Firing at Polling Booth in Thamanpokpi (Watch Video)

The first phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha election commenced today, April 19, at 7 am. In the first phase of polls, as many as 21 states and 102 constituencies will cast their votes to elect the next set of MPs across the country. The 2024 general elections are set to take place in seven phases across the country, ending on June 1. The counting of votes and result declaration for the Lok Sabha election will take place on June 4.In the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, voting will take place in the following states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.