Manipur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Three Killed in Firing at Polling Booth in Thamanpokpi (Watch Video)

At least three were killed and several others injured on Friday, April 19, after firing at the polling station in Manipur's Thamanpokpi during the first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

According to the initial reports, miscreants opened fire at the polling station and killed three locals. The station, which comes under the Moirang Assembly segment, was seen violence on the first day of voting.

Unknown miscreants also vandalised facilities at the polling station under the Thongju Assembly seat in Imphal East district, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were reportedly destroyed in Bhamon Kampu, as reported by Times Now.

According to the sources, miscreants demanded the presence of only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agents inside the polling station. Videos showing police personnel reinforcing security measures at the affected polling booth were shared online.

Manipur recorded 28.19 per cent voting till 11 am on Friday in the first phase of polling for two Lok Sabha seats in the state. Chief Minister N Biren Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai, in Imphal East.