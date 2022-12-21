Manipur: Several students feared dead in major school bus accident

In a heart wrenching incident, at least 15 students were feared dead after two buses carrying school students lost control in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday. According to initial reports, the tragedy happened when two buses transporting students from Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yaripok, were travelling towards Khoupum on a study visit.

Although, at least 15 pupils are thought to be dead and numerous others are gravely hurt, the precise number of fatalities is not yet known.The collision reportedly happened close to Longsai Tubung village on the Bishnupur-Khoupum Road. The injured students are being brought to Medicity hospital in Imphal