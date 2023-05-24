Manipur: Students of different communities prepare for NEET 2023 in Bishnupur boarding facility, set example of social harmony

Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], May 24 : In an example of communal harmony after the recent violence in Manipur, youngsters from different communities are preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2023 at a boarding facility in Bishnupur district.

The Indian Army in collaboration with National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO), a Kanpur-based educational trust, runs a boarding coaching facility for 50 students.

The coaching aims to ensure inclusive quality education and promote opportunities for underprivileged children of Manipur.

Despite the ongoing crisis, all these students are continuing their preparation for NEET 2023 at Bishnupur.

A focused endeavour has been put in by way of providing regular counselling, quality time, a safe environment and essential amenities to aspirants and disengaging them from stress and trauma, and channelising their minds and efforts in preparation for the NEET exam in the wake of the current security situation.

The youth of Manipur hailing from various communities continue to stay peacefully with each other. If there is a silver lining to the communal clashes in Manipur, it is in seeing these youth staying together, impervious to the outside world.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) decided to postpone the NEET (UG) examinations to be held in centres in violence-hit Manipur on May 7 till a later date.

This comes after Union MoS for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, keeping in view the current situation in Manipur, wrote a letter regarding rescheduling the NEET (UG) 2023 examinations.

"Please refer to the D.O. Letter dated May 6, 2023, from Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, MOS, External Affairs and Education, Government of India regarding rescheduling the NEET (UG)-2023 Examination," the NTA said in a notification.

Speaking on the development, Singh said that keeping a view of the current situation in Manipur, he had requested to postpone the examinations.

"I had requested them [NEET authority] to postpone the exam, in the current situation. The new date of the exam will be fixed. A total of 8751 candidates were scheduled to appear at the two centres in Manipur," he told ANI.

