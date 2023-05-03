Manipur University to host seminar on 'Youth in Democracy and Governance'

Imphal (Mpur) [India], May 3 : Mpur University will host the Y20 Seminar on Thursday on 'Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance', one of the five themes of the Y20 India Summit.

The seminar will focus on youth to make the G20 summit participative, cutting across ranks.

According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Central governmnet aims to reach out to all 16 districts of Mpur through this seminar. The university will host around 550 participants 26 foreign panellists and delegates, 38 delegates and panellists from outside Mpur and 69 within Mpur. About 70 students from colleges affiliated with Mpur University will participate in the seminar.

The Vice-Chancellor of Mpur University, Prof N Lokendra Singh, said although Mpur is a small state, it has contributed immensely to sports and culture. The youth have been performing considerably well in every aspect of their activities.

"It is because of such noble achievements of our students that the central government has been kind enough to entrust us with this assignment," the VC said.

He added that in the last one or two decades, there had been a tremendous expansion of India's youth and student population in quantity and quality. India is a young country with a potent youth force and the government has been taking up youth-centric policies, he noted.

The chairman of the Y20 Summit, Prof RK Hemakumar Singh, said the state's youth, who have loads of talent when it comes to sports and cultural activities, should also demonstrate similar skills in spheres of democracy and governance. The chairman added the programme will be streamed live on social media platforms in a bid to reach students residing in remote areas of the state.

The convener of the Summit, Prof W Chandbabu Singh, said India is currently holding the 18th presidency of the G20, and since G20 countries control 85 per cent of the global trade, decisions taken by G20 countries will have global acceptance.

He added that there are 11 engagement groups during India's Presidency, including the Y20. And within Y20, there are five sub-themes, which include 'Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance'.

"India is talking about one earth, one family and one future, and nobody should be left out in relation to building this nation. So, the participation of youth is extremely important," the convener said.

The final G20 Summit, scheduled for September 2023, will deliberate on the seminar's recommendations to provide information and make the voices and concerns of the Indian youth heard on domestic and global platforms.

