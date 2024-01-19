Manipur Unrest: 5 Meiteis Killed, 4 BSF Personnel Injured; Commando Units to Be Moved

The state of Manipur is currently facing a wave of terror after a tragic incident where members of the Meitei community were killed on Thursday. This came just a day after armed attackers targeted and killed two police personnel in Moreh town, located on the border with Myanmar. Manipur's security advisor, Kuldiep Singh, revealed that an intelligence report had hinted at the possibility of insurgents, including potential reinforcements from Burma, launching an attack on security forces prior to the incident in Moreh.

As of now, Singh stated that there is no concrete evidence regarding the involvement of foreign entities in this incident. On Thursday, incidents of firing occurred in various areas along the border, particularly in districts dominated by the Meitei community, leading to the unfortunate deaths of several individuals. The situation has sparked significant concern and unrest in the region.

According to the police, the body of an individual suspected to be killed in a clash between armed individuals was discovered late Wednesday night in Kangchup, situated between Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. Additionally, in a separate incident, four people lost their lives. In another incident earlier in the morning, a gunfight occurred between armed village volunteers in Kangchup, Imphal West district, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old Meitei named Takhelambam Manoranjan.

In response to the violence, a large number of women held a rally in Imphal on Thursday, protesting against the ongoing unrest in the state. They called for the removal of the chairman of the inter-agency Unified Command, Kuldiep Singh, who was appointed to this position by the Manipur governor in May last year. Singh expressed concerns about the current locations of the three state police commando units, considering them vulnerable to attacks. As a precautionary measure, Singh has decided to relocate these units to other areas of the border town.

Since May last year, Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence, with over 180 people losing their lives. The violence erupted following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on May 3, organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis make up about 53% of Manipur's population, residing primarily in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and predominantly live in the hill districts.