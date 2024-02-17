Manipur Violence: 300-400 People Attack Government Buildings, Set Vehicles Ablaze

A mob of 300 to 400 people attacked the office of Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Thursday midnight. The angry crowd pelted stones at this time. Also, many cars including a bus were set on fire. The Rapid Action Force first burst tear gas canisters and used force to disperse the mob. Local residents said that two people died and more than 40 people were injured in these incidents. However, the police have not yet confirmed that information.

Internet service in Churachandpur area was shut down due to this violence. A video of Police Head Constable Siamalal Paul interacting with armed goons went viral on February 14. This policeman also took a selfie with the goons. Therefore, Siamalalpaul was immediately suspended. After midnight on Thursday, a mob attacked government buildings in Churachandpur.

Demand of Protesters

There was tension in Churachandpur district on Friday. Police Head Constable Siamalal Paul has been suspended on wrong grounds and this action should be quashed. Some organizations have demanded that the Superintendent of Police who took this action should leave Churachandpur district.