Manipur violence: Amit Shah holds meetings, CM appeals for peace; state government issues shoot at sight orders

New Delhi [India], May 5 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held two meetings over video-conferencing and spoke with the Chief ministers of Mpur and neighbouring states over violence in the northeastern state. Mpur government has issued shoot at sight orders in "extreme cases" to deal with the law and order situation.

Internet services continue to remain suspended in the wake of the violence that broke out during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Mpur (ATSUM) on Wednesday.

Amit Shah held two video-conference meetings with Mpur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Union Home Secretary, Director IB and other concerned officials in the state as well as the Centre, sources said.

Shah also spoke with the Chief Ministers of the neighbouring states of Mpur.

Sources said several compes of BSF, CRPF and Assam Rifles along with the Army was deployed in the state and there will be more deployment of security forces.

Mpur Governor Anusuiya Uikey appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

"I am very pained with the violent incidents in Mpur over the past two days. I appeal to the people to maintain peace, tranquillity and harmony I appeal to the people to not take part in any violence or arson activity, and not to pay heed to any rumours. The people should bring up their concerns to the government and cooperate with the authorities. I pay condolence to those who died in the violence, and wish for the recovery of those injured," she said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called for an urgent meeting to ensure the safety of students from Meghalaya.

In the meeting attended by senior government officials, the CM highlighted that the safety of all students must be ensured. He also directed the officials to come up with a plan for the evacuation of students if the situation arises.

Sangma said that over 200 residents of Meghalaya are studying in Mpur and that the government is putting in place a helpline number for students or family members to reach out to in case of emergencies.

Biren Singh had a telephonic conversation with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and urged him to appeal for peace in the wake of the recent violence.

Mizoram Chief Minister's Office (CMO) sources told that the two CMs spoke for more than 45 minutes on the violent situation in the state of Mpur.

Urging people to maintain peace, N Biren Singh said, "Precious lives have been lost, besides damage of properties, which is very unfortunate."

He said the violence was the result of "misunderstanding" in the society.

"The state government is taking all steps to maintain the law and order situation and additional paramilitary forces have been requisitioned to protect the lives and properties of the people. Central and state forces have been directed to take strong action against individuals and groups who are indulging in violence," he said.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio informed about helpline numbers for the people from Nagaland in Mpur and Imphal City.

"State Police Control Room: 0370 2242511, Fax: 0370 2242512, Whatsapp: 08794833041, Email: spcrkohima@gmail.com, NSDMA: 0370 2381122/ 2291123," he stated in a tweet.

Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Mpur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand by Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Mpur, the State government has suspended mobile internet in the state for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the State.

In view of the situation, curfew has been imposed in non-tribal-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he is deeply concerned about Mpur's rapidly deteriorating law and order situation.

"Deeply concerned about Mpur's rapidly deteriorating law and order situation. The Prime Minister must focus on restoring peace and normalcy. I urge the people of Mpur to stay calm," he said in a tweet.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the BJP for the situation in Mpur.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also expressed her concern over the situation.

"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Mpur. It is not the time for politics. Politics and elections can wait but our beautiful state Mpur has to be protected first. Thus I urge the Prime Minister and Home Minister to first take care of Mpur, restore peace there. I also urge our brothers and sisters of Mpur to stay calm, uphold peace and harmony. If we burn humty today then we will seize to be a human tomorrow," she said in a tweet.

Sources said two issues have led to the present situation in Mpur including Biren Singh's move to protect the reserved forests that faces resistance from illegal immigrants and drug cartels.

Also, the Mpur High Court's recent direction to the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei in list of Scheduled Tribes has led to an outburst from the tribal community who are already in the category, sources told .

Last week, an open gym, which was supposed to be inaugurated by CM Biren Singh in Churachandpur, was torched by some miscreants.

Following the incident, additional state forces were deployed to maintain law and order in the district.

The recent steps taken up by the N Biren Singh government in Mpur to protect the reserve and protected forests in the State have faced major resistance from a section of tribal communities.

Sources said there has been massive deforestation in the state due to poppy plantations and this has been happening for the last 15-20 years.

The poppy plantations are known to have grown exponentially allegedly due to the huge influx of illegal migrants from Myanmar.

Sources said steps have been taken up to identify the illegal immigrants in the state to counter anti-national elements.

A sub-committee has been formed to carry out identification drives of illegal migrants in the various districts, the sources said, adding that Mpur Population Commission has been constituted to gather data and ground reports.

The state government is also setting up temporary shelters for Myanmar nationals who have entered the state.

As far as the current situation is concerned, two issues in the State have led to the situation.

First, chief minister Biren Singh's move to protect the forest faces resistance from illegal Immigrants and drug cartels, and the second is linked to the Mpur High Court's recent direction to the State Government to consider the inclusion of Meitei in the Scheduled Tribe category which has led to an outburst from the tribal community who are ST.

Thousands of tribals who make up about 40 per cent of the state's population joined the processions, waved placards and raised slogans opposing ST status for the Meitei.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor