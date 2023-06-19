Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh visits relief camps in Imphal

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 19 : Amid the violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday visited some relief camps of the state and said that the state government is soon going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate the people temporarily.

"I visited some relief camps and people are suffering. State Government is going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate them temporarily," Manipur CM said.

"Around 3000-4000, houses will be constructed...We are looking for the place where the construction can be done," he further stated.

On the intervening night of June 18-19, an Indian Army soldier was injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village on which Manipur CM said he will hold a review meeting of the security, how it happened.

"Now, I am going to have a review meeting of the security, how it happened and how it can be prevented in the future. These types of things have to be stopped immediately...," Manipur CM said.

The soldier sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is currently stable.

In a tweet, Spear Corps said, "Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during the night of 18/19 June. Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view the presence of villagers in the area. One Army Soldier sustained Gun Shot Wound, evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is stable. Additional columns inducted in the area and joint operations are in progress."

The Indian Army conducted a flag march in the violence-affected area in Imphal Valley on Sunday.

Authorities in Imphal East district on Saturday decided to relax curfew hours from 5 am to 5 PM on Sunday, June 18 in order to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items.

As per the circular issued by the district magistrate, Imphal East, Khumanthem Diana Devi, "Total public curfew under Section 144 CrPC, 1973 prohibiting the movement of any person outside their respective residences imposed in Imphal East District vide this Office Order dated 3rd May 2023 is hereby relaxed from 5 AM to 5 PM on 18th June 2023 except for the area for which the schedule is given below in order to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food supplies".

The areas where the curfew will be relaxed include the Hatta crossing to the RDS crossing, the Imphal River from Sanjenthong to Minuthong, Minuthong to Hatta crossing, and RDS crossing to Sanjenthong.

The state government has further extended the shutdown on the internet in the state up to June 20.

Last week, on Wednesday, miscreants tried to burn down the official residence of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal West. His home was partly burnt.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

