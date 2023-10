Manipur violence: Delhi NIA court sends accused to 30-day judicial custody

New Delhi, Oct 11 A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Seiminlun Gangte to 30 days judicial custody in connection with the case of transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based terror outfits to wage war against India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.

Gangte was produced before Special Judge Sanjay Garg 9f Patiala House Courts on expiry on his eight-day NIA custody. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered a suo moto case on July 19 here under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Earlier, the agency arrested 51-year-old Gangte from the hill district of Churachandpur and took him to Delhi on transit remand.

In a statement earlier, the NIA spokesperson had said that its probe revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India.

"Their purpose is to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India," the spokesperson said. "For this purpose, the aforementioned leadership has been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other types of terrorist hardware which is being sourced both, from across the border, as well as from other terrorist outfits active in the North Eastern states to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur," it said.

