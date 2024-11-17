Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Visit State and Restore Peace

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, expressed serious concern over the "recent wave of violence and ongoing bloodshed" in Manipur.

The recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing. After more than a year of division and suffering, it was the hope of every Indian that the Central and State governments would have made every effort at reconciliation and found a solution. I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region, said Rahul Gandhi in a post X.

A curfew was re-imposed in Imphal West District from Saturday until further notice due to the ongoing law and order situation in the region. Previously, the authorities had relaxed the curfew from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm on November 16, as per an order issued on November 15. However, this relaxation has now been revoked with immediate effect. The order also stated that individuals engaged in essential services, including healthcare, would be exempt from the curfew.

