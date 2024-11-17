Manipur Violence: CM Biren Singh’s House Attacked After Protests Over Six Deaths

In a new wave of violence, a mob protesting the recent killing of six people attacked the residence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday. Earlier, the protestors had targeted the homes of three state ministers and six MLAs, causing extensive property damage.

Protesters ransacked the residences of three out of six legislators, including that of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's son-in-law, and set the properties ablaze. Security forces responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowds in various areas of Imphal, according to police reports.

Tensions intensified after the discovery of bodies from a camp for the displaced, where two women and a child who had been missing since Monday were found in the Barak River in Jiribam on Saturday. Additionally, three other bodies, including a woman and two children, were recovered on Friday night.

Background of Ethnic Tensions and Clashes

Manipur has been plagued by communal clashes since May 2023, resulting in over 200 deaths and the displacement of numerous residents. The recent recovery of bodies and the surge in violence have further intensified the already volatile situation in the region.

