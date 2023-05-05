Manipur Violence: Situation under control, flag marches in Churachandpur other areas underway, says Indian Army

Imphal (Mpur) [India], May 5 : Following the violence in the northeastern state, the Indian Army on Friday said that the situation in Mpur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

"The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," Indian Army stated.

Meanwhile, the evacuation of civilians from all communities from affected areas carried on throughout the night and flag marches in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas are underway.

"Induction commenced on the night of May 4 and additional columns commenced domination with effect from the wee hours of May 5. Domination and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night. Flag march in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas underway," said Indian Army.

Earlier, the Northeast Frontier Railways cancelled all Mpur-bound trains considering the law and order situation in the Northeastern state.

The Indian Army also urged the citizens to rely only on content from official and verified sources.

This comes after the Indian Army cautioned about several fake videos on the security situation in Mpur being circulated.

"Fake videos on the security situation in Mpur including a video of the attack on Assam Rifles post are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only," tweeted SpearCorps.IndianArmy.

Earlier on May 4, internet services were suspended in the state amid tension over the move to protect forests in the face of resistance from illegal immigrants and also the High Court.

The Mpur government issued a statement stating, "Internet services suspended in Mpur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was orgsed by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Mpur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held two meetings over video-conferencing and spoke with the Chief ministers of Mpur and neighbouring states over violence in the northeastern state.

Shah also spoke with the Chief Ministers of the neighbouring states of Mpur.

Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Mpur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand by Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Mpur, the state government has suspended mobile internet for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor