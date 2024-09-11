Manipur Violence: Supriya Shrinate Slams PM Modi for Ignoring Crisis Amid Drone Attacks and Protests (Watch Video)

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate addressed a press conference in Delhi, stating that approximately 10-11 deaths have occurred in the past 10 days due to ongoing violence in Manipur. She highlighted reports of drone attacks and an assault on the former Chief Minister's residence. Shrinate questioned the situation in Manipur, noting the imposition of a curfew, a ban on the internet, student protests, and the appointment of a new interim Governor. She criticized Prime Minister Modi for not visiting the troubled region, which has been experiencing unrest for the past 16 months.

On Tuesday, the Manipur government announced a five-day suspension of internet and mobile data services due to the ongoing situation in the state. The order, effective from 3 PM on Tuesday until 3 PM on September 15, includes a halt to all internet and mobile data services, such as Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands, and VPN services. Earlier in the day, prohibitory orders were enforced in three districts following student protests demanding the restoration of peace in the conflict-stricken Imphal Valley.